Virtual resiliency programs for veterans and their families aim to reduce stress

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope for the Warriors is a national non-profit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members, and their families. The organization offers a virtual program that teaches how to lower the effect of stress through mind-body techniques and skill-building exercises.
It’s a six-week course with a long-term goal of helping veterans and service members cope with PTSD symptoms, stress, and anxiety triggers.
For family members, like spouses or caregivers of veterans or service members, the virtual course aims to help with the same mental health issues and address stressors that take a heavy toll at home.
The Resilient Family and Resilient Warrior programs go hand-in-hand.
Classes kick off the week of April 15.
You can sign up by visit Hope For The Warriors’ website and applying for services.
