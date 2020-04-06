VIDEO: PE teacher challenges students to the ultimate game of catch

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In a world where social distancing has become the new normal, a physical education teacher at East Robeson Primary school challenged her students to the ultimate game of catch.
Since Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order keeping students home from school until May 15, Hannah Baffaro thought outside of the box to keep her students engaged outside of the classroom.
The school’s principal even joined in on the assignment.
Baffaro put clips of her students playing catch together to create this video.
