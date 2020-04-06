Siddle adds veteran coach Kanaskie to staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New UNCW men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle has made his first assistant coaching hire.
Siddle announced Monday that veteran coach Kurt Kanaskie has joined the Seahawks staff.
“We’re honored and excited to have Kurt as a part of our coaching staff,” said Siddle. “Kurt has a wealth of experience and knowledge as a basketball coach. He’s exceptional on the court, in recruiting and he’s great at building relationships with players.”
Kanaskie, who has 40 years of college basketball coaching experience, spent the last six seasons at Air Force. After four years as an assistant coach, he was named associated head coach in 2018.
Kanaskie has had three stints as a head coach - Drake, Lock Haven and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He also previously served as an assistant coach at Penn State, Navy, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.
“I’ve been coaching a long time and I’ve never been as excited about an opportunity much as UNCW,” he said. “UNCW has so much basketball history and potential. Coach Siddle is a rising star in our profession and it will be great to be part of the program.”
