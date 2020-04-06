Second COVID-19 associated death reported in southeastern NC

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The second COVID-19 associated death has been reported in southeastern North Carolina.
According to a Facebook post by the Columbus County Health Department, the individual passed away on Sunday and was receiving care in a nearby hospital.
The person had several underlying medical conditions and was one of the previously identified positive cases in Columbus County.
No other details were provided.
“We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to all of the individual’s family and friends in this very difficult time,” county health officials stated in the Facebook post.
This is the second known COVID-19 associated death in the Cape Fear region. Last week, Brunswick County reported its first death related to the virus.
As of April 6, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 33 people have died in N.C. as a result of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.