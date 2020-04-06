Second Brunswick County brother sentenced to decades in prison for child rape

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old Brunswick County man will spend up to 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Hunter Joseph Lent entered guilty pleas to 11 different sex crime charges which included first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.
He was sentenced to 16-24 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years following his release.
Hunter Lent’s older brother and co-defendant, 25-year-old Sean Michael Lent, was convicted earlier this year and will spend up to 45 years in prison.
A prior arrest warrant for Sean Lent stated that the offenses took place between Nov. 2, 2014, and Nov. 2, 2016, when the victim was between 3 and 4 years old.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office started its investigation in 2018.
About a week after Sean Lent’s conviction, deputies arrested Sean Martin Joseph Lent and Deena Ann Lent for allegedly knowing about the sexual abuse and not reporting it to law enforcement.
They remain in the Brunswick County Detention Center.
