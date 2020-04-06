Power outage leads to spillage of 29,000 gallons of untreated wastewater in Brunswick Co.

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A power outage led to the discharge of near 30,000 gallons of untreated wastewater last week, according to Brunswick County officials.
Brunswick County Public Utilities said the discharge came from a sanitary sewer manhole located at 1174 Wilson Avenue in Calabash on April 2.
“The sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) began in the afternoon on April 2, 2020 at approx. 12:30 pm due to a power outage that affected over 50,000 customers in the lower portions of Brunswick County,” a news release states. “The overflow was discovered and corrected at approximately 1:30 pm on 4/3/2020. It is believed approximately 29,000 gallons reached a tributary of and ultimately discharged into the Calabash River.”
Brunswick County Public Utilities stated that a faulty automatic transfer switch did not allow the on-site generator to function properly during the power outage which then led to a failure once power was restored.
