Power outage leads to spillage of 29,000 gallons of untreated wastewater in Brunswick Co.

“The sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) began in the afternoon on April 2, 2020 at approx. 12:30 pm due to a power outage that affected over 50,000 customers in the lower portions of Brunswick County,” a news release states. “The overflow was discovered and corrected at approximately 1:30 pm on 4/3/2020. It is believed approximately 29,000 gallons reached a tributary of and ultimately discharged into the Calabash River.”