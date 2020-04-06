New Hanover Courthouse to reduce office hours starting Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Wednesday, April 8, the New Hanover County Clerk of Courts Office will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“This is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will be effective through June 1,” a news release stated.
The exceptions will be for emergency relief in violent situations or any other emergency that cannot wait until the next day.
If you have any questions, please call the clerk’s office at 910-772-6600.
