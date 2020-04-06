Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has won the third NASCAR virtual race in a series put together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports. Byron had led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races but had nothing to show for his gaming skills. His win finally came Sunday at a virtual version of Bristol Motor Speedway. The most entertaining part of the iRacing event was the drivers' gaming streams, where they argued and complained about one another. Bubba Wallace “rage quit” the game early after an accident and Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson were parked after virtually tangling on track.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The top game on the list is Villanova's buzzer-beating victory against North Carolina in the 2016 national championship game. Kris Jenkins of the Wildcats topped Marques Paige's wild game-tying 3-pointer with one of his own for the difference. The final score: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74.
UNDATED (AP) — Connecticut made itself a national power by holding off a dominant Duke team in 1999. According to an informal AP analysis, it was one of the greatest championship games from NCAA Tournament history. The Huskies and Blue Devils were the only teams to sit at No. 1 during that season. The Huskies hung on to win 77-74. Other great title games include Villanova's 2016 win against North Carolina; Michigan's overtime win against Seton Hall in 1989; and North Carolina's triple-overtime win against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in 1957.