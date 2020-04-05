First Alert Forecast: isolated storms and toasty temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for hopping into your First Alert Forecast after a stellar spring weather weekend across the Cape Fear Region. Your Monday forecast features partly sunny skies, westerly breezes, and 70s to near 80 for afternoon high temperatures. As a pop-up shower or locally gusty storm is possible, you will want to keep an eye to the afternoon sky and the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App.
Through midweek: The risk for storms will continue into Tuesday but many backyards will dodge the cooling shower and storm opportunity. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday and climb into the middle 80s Wednesday with more sunshine.
Late week: Mild 80s will last through Thursday before a cold front dives through bringing more seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday into the weekend. Overall rain chances will stay low, near 10%.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. You might note plenty of dry and warm weather windows with also a building chance of showers and thunderstorms between Good Friday and Easter Sunday. And remember: anytime you like and for any location you choose, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Have a safe and healthy week!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.