First Alert Forecast: isolated storms and toasty temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for hopping into your First Alert Forecast after a stellar spring weather weekend across the Cape Fear Region. Your Monday forecast features partly sunny skies, westerly breezes, and 70s to near 80 for afternoon high temperatures. As a pop-up shower or locally gusty storm is possible, you will want to keep an eye to the afternoon sky and the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App.