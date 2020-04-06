Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office’s ‘virtual’ quartet becomes viral hit

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four deputies. Four locations. One quartet. And one viral hit!
A video of four members of the Brunswick County County Sheriff’s Office Quartet performing together from four different locations has become a hit on Facebook since it was posted Thursday morning.
As of Monday morning, the video has been viewed more than 720,000 times, received more than 3,400 comments and has been shared more than 21,000 times.
“Social distancing won’t stop the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Quartet from performing together,” post states. “Listen as Deputy Tony Fulford, FSgt. Adam Stanley, Deputy Ken Medlin and Deputy Drake Phelps perform the gospel favorite, Sweet Beulah Land - as a ‘virtual’ quartet! Enjoy and share!”
Check out the video below:
