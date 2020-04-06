Answering the call: First responders help local business owners in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Southport have created a charity called “Southport Cares” for those in need.
It started in February to help victims of various calls they went on.
“COVID-19 showed up on our doorstep, so we knew we had to pivot and see how else we could help out business, employees, and the people of Southport,” says Tom Lott, Southport volunteer fireman. “We decided to create this 'Conquer Initiative’ where we give back to the businesses.”
Some of the first businesses impacted were barbershops and salons.
Southport Cares gave those workers gift cards; A $50 gift card to Walmart or a local grocery store and $20 to Moore Street Market.
“We’re not with the City of Southport, but through the police, fire and EMS divisions of the city, we see people who are hurting everyday on calls and we came up with this idea to give back to our community and let people know that Southport does care about whats going on in their lives," says Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew.
Lott says that they are still figuring this out as they go along. Next, they’ve set their sights on helping out the retail community and reaching out to gift stores and florists.
For anyone wanting to help out with their initiative you can visit the Southport Cares website, email contact@southportcares.org or call Tom Lott at 704-609-0852.
