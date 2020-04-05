WPD encounter a string of breaking and entering cases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department investigated three unrelated breaking and entering cases within the span of 24 hours between Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5.
The first occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning when officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Wrightsville Avenue after a resident reported a suspicious person on his property.
Officers subsequently located an individual matching the description, 35-year-old Christopher Blackwell, one block away and made the arrest. In a search of the individual, officers discovered property from an unreported Motor Vehicle Breaking and Entering in the same block of Wrightsville Ave.
Another breaking and entering call happened late Saturday night at approximately 12:30 a.m. when W.P.D. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. College Road. An alarm at the discount chain store ‘Gabe’s’ was triggered.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a broken window and the chunk of asphalt used to break it. A search was conducted and, according to the store owner, nothing appeared to have been stolen. No arrests have been made.
Similarly, another store alarm was triggered shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. This breaking and entering call took officers to the Dollar General located on S. Kerr Avenue.
Once on the scene, officers witnessed a male suspect fleeing across S. Kerr toward a nearby convenience store. 36-year-old Corey Lamont Bryan was subsequently arrested and charged with Felony Breaking and Entering.
Upon appearing in bond court Sunday morning, Blackwell received a $5,000 bond and Bryan received a $3,000 bond.
While the Wilmington Police Department is increasing officer visibility across the city during the current Coronavirus pandemic, they are encouraging both business and homeowners to take their own precautions. These include lock all doors, remove valuables from your vehicle, turn on exterior lights, activate any security cameras and alarm systems, and keep an inventory of items.
The W.P.D. insists that conducting a simple 10-minute routine each night is enough to help protect one’s home, vehicle, and/or business from theft.
