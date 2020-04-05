First Alert Forecast: temperatures and rain chances rise next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed your weekend. If you were outdoors enjoying the sun, hopefully you didn’t forget the sunscreen!
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the week ahead as high pressure shifts offshore. This will also open up the chance for showers and possibly isolated storms to return. No washout is expected but the rain we do get will help squash the pollen count, and give some gardens a nice drink!
