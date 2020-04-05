First Alert Forecast: enjoy the sun-filled Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. Blue skies and sunshine continue for your Sunday. If you’re enjoying the day outside don’t forget the sunscreen!
After a start in the upper 40s, expect afternoon highs to once again range in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Temperatures will strive to the upper 70s and lower 80s during the week ahead as high pressure shifts offshore. This will also open up the chance for showers and possibly isolated storms to return. No washout is expected but the rain we do get will help squash the pollen counts.
