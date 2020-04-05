Brunswick County Courthouse changes hours beginning April 6

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Courthouse will change its hours of operation beginning April 6.
A statement provided by the Brunswick County government reads “In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, courthouse hours have been reduced to 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.”
The news comes as North Carolina’s Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has pushed most court proceedings back to June or later in order to promote social distancing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. State superior and district court proceedings will be rescheduled until June 1 or later.
There are some exceptions, like for emergency relief in violent situations or if its determined a hearing can be held without endangering people’s health.
If you are unsure about if your case in Brunswick County is impacted, call 810-253-3900 prior to visiting.
For additional information about courts in southeastern North Carolina, visit their website at www.nccourts.org
