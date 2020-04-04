Recovering from COVID-19: New Yorker shares tale from hard hit city

“I felt bad that even though I did everything right I brought this into my home. Now my daughter and wife were at risk. Just that angry feeling. I thought I was really safe, I went out minimally, I was wearing gloves going out but somehow I still contracted it. They called me up and told me I tested positive and they were fantastic. They walked me through what the family needs to do, so one of the big things is for me to let people know who have been around me that I tested positive so that they could then quarantine for 14 days. The progression of the fever, the headaches. The headaches were really bad. Your whole body just feels really dehydrated. The headache just stays with you from when you wake up to when you go to sleep. You take Tylenol, and it helps a little, but it just knocks you off your feet. Whenever I came out to see my wife or baby girl I had to wear a face mask, gloves, thankfully my daughter thought it was funny. Meanwhile my wife and daughter had to be quarantined for 14 days, which ends today. Not that there is anything for us to go out and do, but thankfully we are out of the woods now.”