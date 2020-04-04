Parents need to say aware of kids during coronavirus crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The coronavirus changed the way we live our lives overnight.
Parents are now working from home right alongside their children who are doing schoolwork.
Parents can do a few things to help make the transition to home school easier for their kids, and it starts with a routine.
“Are the kids getting up on time,” said Ryan Estes Coastal Horizons Treatments operations director. “Are they taking a shower brushing their teeth and eating breakfast? Are they getting out to do physical exercise or just being in the sun? Some of those things are the starting point.”
Estes says that while things may seem normal; kids are trying to deal with the loss of many activities they were looking forward to.
”A lot of the things kids were looking for like prom aren’t happening lie graduation. So, it’s a really hard time so I think parents have to be mindful that just because on the surface a kid looks like they are adjusting to be home that there is a good chance they are not."
Because they can’t see their friends in person, some kids have turned to technology like video games and video chats, this can help if used properly.
“We have to look at how we are using the screen time,” said Estes. “Are we using it to be socially engaged with someone? We might need to reconceptualize that that is very different than just sitting alone playing a game or watching Netflix all day. For those people that need that social interaction, Those are one of the few ways they can get it now those are one of the few ways they can get it now.”
Estes also said that we should start using the term physical distancing and not social distancing. Because the virus spreads by close physical contact and not social interaction.
