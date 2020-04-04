Mystery restaurant finally opens in Wilmington, but with another chain’s menu

Mystery restaurant finally opens in Wilmington, but with another chain’s menu
GF Default - The long rumored restaurant opening appears to have taken place on Saturday.
April 4, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 3:05 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TacoRoos might be the most buzzed about restaurant to ever exist in Wilmington. That is, if you are a contributor to or fan of social media.

The brightly colored building popped up last year along College Road and claimed it was “opening soon.” But months passed and it never opened. Little information was available about the restaurant on the internet. As weeks continued to pile up, the chatter on social media and general mystery surrounding the eatery picked up. We reported on the intrigue last November. The general manager would only tell us they missed their targeted opening date.

Saturday, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and restaurants being shuttered to sit down service across the state, according to a “stay at home” order, TacoRoos finally opened. Sort of.

Customers started noticing it was a walk up service window. And another thing -- it’s also the menu from Cookout, which is down the road. The owners of Cookout also are also in charge of this outlet.

As you could expect, word got around....on social media.

Ironically... TacoRoos waited for Covid-19 to open. To-Go orders only

Posted by Jesse Bright on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.