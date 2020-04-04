Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s NCAA case involving recruiting violations tied to former Wolfpack one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. has been recommended to go through an independent investigation process created for complex cases. Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said in a statement Friday that the school must respond by April 14 to the recommendation. The NCAA created the Independent Accountability Resolution Process last year. It includes independent investigators and decision-makers with no direct ties to member schools. Rulings in this process cannot be appealed. A spokeswoman for the independent process says recommended cases can be accepted or denied.