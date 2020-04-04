First Alert Forecast: enjoy the sun-filled Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. We had lots of blue sky and sunshine today and that will continue into Sunday. If you’re enjoying the day outside son’t forget the sunscreen!
Going to be a bit chilly when you wake up tomorrow morning. Lows overnight will dip into the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will once again range in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s next week as high pressure shifts offshore. This will also open up the chance for showers and possibly isolated storm to return. No washout is expected but some precipitation will hopefully help reduce the pollen counts.
Below you can find the 7 day planning forecast for Wilmington. To see the specific forecast for your backyard, on the go, or 10 days ahead, be sure to check it out on the WECT Weather app!
