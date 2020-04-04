Crews battling woods fire in northern New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from three agencies are working to contain a woods fire in northern New Hanover County.
The fire started Saturday afternoon off Plantation Road, near the end of Murrayville Road, according to New Hanover County Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Frank Meyer.
The woods fire is about 15-20 acres big, but is in wooded area. There are no structures involved and nothing in danger. No one has been injured, as crews from Fire & Rescue, along with NC Forestry and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office work to contain it.
It is not certain at this time what started the fire. It remains under investigation.
Just yesterday, the National Weather Service issued an enhanced fire danger designation for the area due to dry weather.
