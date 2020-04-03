Pender County health officials identify first COVID-19 case

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County health officials have identified the first positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
Officials say the individual traveled out of the county and was tested on March 31. The results from the test were received on April 3.
The individual self-isolated when symptoms first appeared and currently remains in isolation.
The Pender County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts the individual had.
To protect the person’s privacy, no further information will be released.
