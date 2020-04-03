New Hanover County set to close all boat ramps on Friday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County plans to close all boat ramps within the county on Friday, according to commission chair Julia Olson-Boseman.
Olson-Boseman said that the county received permission from the state to allow the closures and is currently working on issuing the order, which should be released Friday afternoon.
“I’m just listening to the healthcare people," she said. “I don’t want our hospital overwhelmed, if possible. I’m just trying to save lives.”
The boat ramp closures are expected to go into effect on Friday. The exact time of the closures is unknown at this time.
Olson-Boseman added that the mayors of Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach are aware of the pending order and support the decision.
