N.C. woman charged with attempted murder for setting another woman on fire during dispute, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was arrested for setting another woman on fire during a dispute at a Goldsboro residence, according to a news release.
Karla Ann Davis, 34, was charged with attempted first-degree murder. She is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center on no bond and will appear in court on Friday.
“That’s the craziest thing I’ve heard; somebody set somebody on fire. That’s a very heinous crime,” said Ronforia Raiford. “I don’t understand, why would you do something to something to somebody like that.”
Police responded to a reported assault at a home on Hickory Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 39-year-old woman suffering from severe burns. She was taken to Wayne UNC Health, then transferred to the burn unit at UNC-Chapel Hill, police said.
“As far as what’s going on in the world, I don’t think that had nothing to do with it. I just think they had something else going on… That’s why you stay quarantined away from people, you don’t have nothing to worry about,” Raiford said.
She remains in critical condition.
“It is believed that the victim was intentionally set on fire during a dispute,” the release said.
No information on any potential suspects is being released at this time, police said.
