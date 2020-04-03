Leland police investigating fraudulent check case

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department says fraudulent checks were cashed at a bank in February.
According to a Facebook post, the incident took place at the BB&T in Brunswick Forest on Feb. 6.
“The pictured male subject is wanted for questioning regarding the cashing of the checks,” the posts states. “Detectives with the Leland Police Department are seeking any information regarding the person’s identity.”
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Hutt at 910-332-5009 or ehutt@townofleland.com, or to contact any officer at the Leland Police Department.
