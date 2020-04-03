First COVID-19 related death reported in southeastern NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County health officials confirm the first COVID-19 related death in southeastern North Carolina.
In a statement, the county says the patient died Friday morning.
The person was over the age of 65 and is said to have had underlying medical conditions.
It’s believed the person contracted the novel coronavirus via community transmission as they had no recently known travel or exposure to a COVID-19 positive person.
He or she was not aware of their own COVID-19 status before their death; health officials say the person was tested before passing but results were not confirmed until after.
“We recognize that this is tough news for all of us to hear, especially those who have a higher risk for illness, who also have dear ones struggling with this virus or are actively responding to the pandemic,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “We continue to urge everyone to stay calm and to follow the stay at home order and other mandates our state, our county, and our municipalities have issued to protect one another from this disease.”
