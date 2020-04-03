First Alert Forecast: sunny with a couple of rain chances in the distance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking in! Through this weekend, a rainy front in the Midwest will try to push eastward and storm near New England will try to back westward. The Cape Fear Region, however, will find itself in a sunny “sweet spot” as a high pressure system blocks these systems. Breezes may become brisk at times but, overall, it will be a nice period to enjoy mild daytime temperatures cresting in the 60s to, at most, 70s and crisp nighttime readings in the 50s and 40s.
Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington – posted here – features higher temperatures, humidity, and pop-up shower and storm chances by the early and middle parts of next week. And in a ten-day forecast that you might view on your WECT Weather App, you can gauge a 0% to 50% ramp-up in rain chances between Good Friday and Easter. Easter and Passover week activities will be limited this year, of course, but your First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on things anyway!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.