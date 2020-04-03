First Alert Forecast: sunny weekend, rain chances return next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking in! Through this weekend, a rainy front in the Midwest will try to push eastward and a storm near New England will try to back westward. The Cape Fear Region, however, will find itself in a sunny “sweet spot” as a high pressure system blocks these systems.
For the rest of your Friday, relative humidity will be low and winds will be elevated which will increase the fire danger risk. Residents are asked to postpone any outdoor burning but overall, enjoy mild daytime temperatures cresting in the 60s to, at most, 70s and crisp nighttime readings in the 50s and 40s.
Over the weekend, bright sunshine continues with cool breezes and plenty of dry time. Afternoon highs both days will climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight low will mainly be in the 40s.
Temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s next week as high pressure shifts offshore. This will also open up the chance for showers and possibly isolated storm to return. No washout is expected but some precipitation will hopefully help reduce the pollen counts.
And in a ten-day forecast that you might view on your WECT Weather App, you can gauge a 0% to 50% ramp-up in rain chances between Good Friday and Easter. Easter and Passover week activities will be limited this year, of course, but your First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on things anyway!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.