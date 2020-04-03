DES announces staff, equipment additions to help with surge in unemployment claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Division of Employment Security announced Friday that it is adding staff and equipment to help handle the surge of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DES said it is:
· Hiring 50 new staff members
· Adding 100 staff members from Division of Workforce Solutions Career Centers
· Contracting with an additional 200-person call center
· Adding computer servers to ensure capacity for the large number of people filing online
· Doubling printing and mail capacity to ensure timely delivery of documents
· Purchasing more than 500 new computers and other equipment so employees in the office and at home can work to process claims.
The DES says after these changes the division will have more than 850 people working to process unemployment claims and get payments sent out.
“The Division of Employment Security understands that for people who have lost their jobs, the assistance can’t get there soon enough,” said Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary for DES. “We are taking immediate action to increase our capacity in the face of this historic challenge and be there for the North Carolinians who need our help.”
State officials say that approximately 370,000 North Carolinians have filed for unemployment insurance assistance since March 16. Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, the DES received about 3,000 claims a week.
As of Friday, April 3, DES reportedly has sent out more than $10 million in unemployment benefits for claims related to COVID-19. State officials say that it takes approximately 14 days from the time a person files a claim to receive their first payment.
“Individuals can file for unemployment benefits online at des.nc.gov,” DES officials said in a news release. "Those who have internet access are encouraged to check the website for updates and answers to their questions before calling the customer call center. People without internet access should call 888-737-0259 for assistance.
“The most up-to-date information about eligibility and how to apply for benefits can be found on the Division of Employment Security website at des.nc.gov.”
