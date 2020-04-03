Covering COVID-19: Journalists share their stories of reporting on the deadly pandemic (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“They (the newsroom) had called me and said ‘We’re moving you off your story, the NBA just shut down the season,” the University of North Carolina alum remembers. “We have an NBA team here in Charlotte, the Charlotte Hornets, and they said, ‘Get down to the arena, see if there are fans out there that you can talk to about this!’. I went down there and talked to a couple people who were walking on the street. It had happened just minutes before I even got there, because our station isn’t far from where the arena is in Uptown Charlotte, talking to the people they hadn’t even heard the news yet. I said, ‘Did you hear the NBA season is canceled?’ They said “What? Why?’ I said, ‘Because of this coronavirus pandemic’. At that point it still wasn’t in the forefront of people’s brains that it is at this point obviously. I think that night is the one that I’m going to remember.”