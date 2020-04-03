CFPUA: Chemours’ corrective action plan ‘falls far short’

“What we find in the CAP are promises to attempt to reduce PFAS loading in the Cape Fear River sometime in the next five years or more from Chemours, a company that, along with its creator DuPont, spent almost four decades making a profit while quietly releasing these same PFAS," CFPUA wrote. "We find promises based on untested models and models built with inconsistent, incomplete data, confounding attempts at independent verification. We find several obvious, significant sources of contamination ignored or set aside because addressing them would cost too much or otherwise be too difficult for the company responsible for this contamination. We find gaps in calculations of the potential risks to human health posed by Chemours’ pollution.