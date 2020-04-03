Carolina Beach police investigate possible violations of short-term rental ban

“Lets just be patient, let’s do this… this is not forever just for a couple of weeks, hopefully we can get over this by April/ May then we will have a summer left. If we don’t follow the rules, its gonna take a lot longer,” said Mayor LeAnn Pierce. "I’m in the hotel business myself… we’re in my hotel right now… it’s not been closed in 25 years and we’re closed too. It’s not just Air BNB or vacation rentals. We’re in this together and doing it for the betterment of the community.”