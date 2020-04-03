‘Cancer doesn’t take a back seat to COVID’: Ovarian cancer patient urges community to follow social distancing guidelines

“I’ve struggled myself with telling my son. You know I would wish that I could tell him, I went through something like this when I was your age and things got better. When hurricane Florence happened, and that was such a scary time for our community and I remember telling him I was your age when Hurricane Diana hit, it was scary but everything went back to normal. I can’t tell him that about this. I don’t know what to tell him, so in some ways it’s prepared need but in other ways I’m just as lost as everybody else," she said.