VIDEO: SABLE aviation unit welcomes first female pilot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sgt. Katie McHue with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took a chance on an opportunity two years ago. That move would take her now ten-year career to historical heights.
“In 2018, an opening on the SABLE aviation unit was advertised for the position of tactical flight officer,” Sgt. McHue said in a video produced by the sheriff’s office. “I had no idea what I was in for.”
On Tuesday, McHue became the first female pilot for the SABLE aviation unit, a law enforcement helicopter shared between the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilmington Police Department, the Leland Police Department and the Pender County Sheriff’s Department.
Prior to her new role as a SABLE helicopter pilot, McHue spent two years on the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force within the detective’s division. She’ll now join the other SABLE pilots, all men, to track suspects from the sky, search for missing children and the elderly.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.