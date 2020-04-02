UNCW baseball senior happy to have option to return for one final season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-2 victory over rivals East Carolina won’t be UNCW seniors Cole Weiss’s final college baseball game.
Monday the NCAA ruled to give all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility after the coronavirus canceled their seasons early.
“It's definitely nice to know that isn't going to be the end of it,” said Weiss. “It's nice to know that I have another year that I can go back and finish what we started.”
It still leaves Weiss and his Seahawks teammates wondering how this season would have ended.
“The start to the season was going well,” said Weiss. “Now we are just left with the what-ifs. We had the team to make a run this year. So, it’s definitely a hard pill to swallow.”
With campus closed Weiss is back home in Winston-Salem taking online classes and trying to stay in playing shape for when he can return to playing.
“I’m definitely looking to play this summer,” said Weiss. “If I don’t get drafted, I’m going to try to play summer ball. Missing all those at-bats from the season. Definitely try to stay in shape and get ready for next year.”
Returning to school for another season will be an easy decision for some seniors, and much harder for others.
“You have to take the chance of coming back and turning the draft down a second time,” said Weiss. “Getting another year older. And risking an injury so it's definitely going to play in people's decisions.”
Weiss is scheduled to graduate in May and has been in contact with his academic advisor to see what class he’ll need to take if he returns to UNCW for one final season.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.