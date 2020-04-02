“There is hope. We’re going to get through this together”; United Way shares ways to help in COVID-19 response

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Non-profit groups are quietly answering the call for help across our country and here in the Cape Fear as each day brings new questions about how to best deal with the coronavirus and all that it means for our community.
For the United Way of the Cape Fear area -- that’s what this is all about -- unity and bringing together people, organizations, funding and resources to best meet our community’s rapidly evolving needs.
Interim CEO Tommy Taylor says they’re working with other non-profits, local governments and healthcare providers to fill three top needs:
- quarantine management
- the maintenance of non-profit infrastructure
- financial assistance for agencies providing critical services
“We are all working together very closely as a community I’m very proud of this community," Taylor said. "It’s going to take innovation. It’s going to take a lot of smart people working very difficult tasks together but I know that the Cape fear area is uniquely positioned to get through this. I think that we are one of the most innovative communities in the nation and we’ve proven that time and time again”
For those who would like to give to local organizations, Sharecapefear.org is set-up with links to dozens of non-profits where you can donate directly, volunteer your time or purchase needed items directly from the group’s Amazon wishlist.
For those in need of help, the United Way also supports the statewide 211 system.
You can call 211, or visit nc211.org for help connecting with resources that may be able to help you with housing issues, food accessibility, employment and other concerns.
“There is hope. We’re going to get through this together, we’re going to get through it in a United Way, we’re going to be stronger afterwards," Taylor said. "We’ve got a lot of strong nonprofits that can help us get through this.”
