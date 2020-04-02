Singer from Whiteville wins award for Best Modern Country Song

Dustin Chapman, a music teacher in Columbus County who suffers from a rare medical condition, shares his love of music in his new role, as a teacher in Columbus County. (Source: WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | April 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 5:05 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A singer from Whiteville received recognition from the World Songwriting Awards, an international music competition which celebrates and recognizes independent musicians.

Dustin Chapman said he learned this week via email that he was awarded the Best Modern Country Song for his song titled “Plus One.”

Chapman said he feels “blessed and honored” to win the award.

A panel of music industry personnel chose five finalists and an overall winner from hundreds of submissions they receive every quarter.

“I received an email yesterday announcing my win and they’re shipping my award to me this week,” he said. "I was honestly so shocked because it astonishes me every time a new opportunity, recognition, or open door is presented to me. It’s amazing to see how I’ve been able to push past boundaries and accomplish goals that I’ve had since I was a teenager."

Completely humbled and honored today as I just received word that my song "Plus One" has WON the award for Best Modern...

Posted by Dustin Chapman Music on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

We’ve followed Chapman’s story since his diagnosis five years ago with Achalasia, a disease of the esophagus that makes eating impossible.

Earlier this year, we featured an update on Chapman, who found his calling as a middle school music instructor in Columbus County Schools.

Chapman is being especially careful during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I haven’t been able to leave my house since last Sunday,” he said. “With my immune system so compromised, I have to be really cautious.”

Like many teachers, Chapman is teaching remotely since schools are closed due to the pandemic.

“We have switched to online teaching which has definitely been a transition but everyone at the schools and the students are working hard,” he said.

Chapman is also nominated for several International Singer Songwriters Association awards, including US Entertainer of the Year and US Male Vocalist of the Year.

🚨 I NEED YOUR HELP! 🚨 Y'all I can't get over how much God has blessed me this week. I just got word today that I have...

Posted by Dustin Chapman Music on Thursday, April 2, 2020

