Power outage in Brunswick County impacting nearly 50,000 resolved

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A massive power outage in southern Brunswick County impacted nearly 50,000 residents Thursday around lunchtime.
According to a spokesperson for Duke Energy, a contract maintenance crew was performing work on a transmission line that delivers electricity to Brunswick EMC when the outage occured.
“We have just restored service to that line and have been in close coordination with Brunswick EMC as service is currently being restored to their customers as well,” spokesperson Jeff Brooks said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this outage caused. We are committed to delivering reliable service to the region, especially during this challenging time when so many are staying at home and depending on electricity for their daily activities.”
An investigation is underway to better understand the cause of this outage.
The outage was first reported around 11:20 a.m. and was resolved in about 45 minutes.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn drivers that the power outage has knocked out all traffic lights in the area of N.C. 211. Please treat intersections with no active traffic lights as a four-way stop.
