New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in separate larceny cases

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in separate larceny cases
larceny suspects (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | April 2, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 7:40 AM
larceny suspect
larceny suspect (Source: NHCSO)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people its says are suspects in two separate larceny cases.

According to a Facebook post, the man in the picture to the left was involved in a larceny incident at the Walmart located at 8035 Market Street on Feb. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Starnes at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

In another post shown below, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of two people it says are connected to a larceny case which took place at the Hardee’s located at 1900 Castle Hayne Road on March 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schwartz at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

NHCSO Case #- 2020-02533 Location: Hardees: 1900 Castle Hayne Rd. Crime: Larceny Date of Offense: March 14, 2020 If...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.