New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in separate larceny cases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people its says are suspects in two separate larceny cases.
According to a Facebook post, the man in the picture to the left was involved in a larceny incident at the Walmart located at 8035 Market Street on Feb. 1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Starnes at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.
In another post shown below, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of two people it says are connected to a larceny case which took place at the Hardee’s located at 1900 Castle Hayne Road on March 14.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schwartz at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.
