Masonboro Island to shut down to public Friday night

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve said they plan to close down Masonboro Island starting Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.
A news release states the closure apply to wet/dry beaches and uplands, while the waters will remain accessible for visitors to go through as long as they follow social distancing rules.
With beautiful weather last weekend, dozens of people headed out to Masonboro and Palm Tree Island to enjoy some sunshine last week, despite Governor Roy Cooper’s plea for citizens to voluntarily socially distance themselves. On Monday, a statewide “stay at home” order went into effect.
