Making birthdays special during these trying times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunset Beach man got a special birthday message Wednesday.
A woman in New Jersey wanted to wish her father a happy 71st birthday but couldn’t make the trip to North Carolina under the current circumstances.
She reached out to Sunset Beach police to see if they could help, and the officers didn’t disappoint. Check out the video below!
And if you keep scrolling you’ll see other special birthday videos that were submitted to WECT.
If you have a video or pictured you’d like to share, you can submit it to See It, Snap It, Send It here.
“We couldn’t celebrate my Grandma’s 87th birthday due to the coronavirus.. so this is how we celebrated it!,” Kayla Carter wrote.
“Hi WECT! It is my papas 95th birthday today!! Wanted to share this video of all his neighbors coming to wish him a happy birthday. So great to see how much he is loved," Grace Kenworthy wrote.
“Birthday parade for Jackson Griffith, a little boy in Hawkeswater in Leland. His birthday is the 1st but family celebrated socially distant on Sunday," Mary Klein wrote.
