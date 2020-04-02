Making birthdays special during these trying times

A Sunset Beach man got a special birthday message Wednesday. (Source: Sunset Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff | April 2, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 7:51 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunset Beach man got a special birthday message Wednesday.

A woman in New Jersey wanted to wish her father a happy 71st birthday but couldn’t make the trip to North Carolina under the current circumstances.

She reached out to Sunset Beach police to see if they could help, and the officers didn’t disappoint. Check out the video below!

Long distance birthday

We were contacted by a young lady who lives in New Jersey by the name of Katie. Katie asked for police assistance, but not of the normal variety. Katie was heartbroken that she would be unable to travel, under the current circumstances, to celebrate her father's 71st birthday today. Officers took a minute out of their day to pay a special visit to Steve Teitelbaum, and wish him a Happy Birthday on behalf of his daughter, Katie.

Posted by Sunset Beach Police Department on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Grandma’s 87 birthday

“We couldn’t celebrate my Grandma’s 87th birthday due to the coronavirus.. so this is how we celebrated it!,” Kayla Carter wrote.

Grandma's 87th birthday (Source: Kayla Carter)

Papa celebrates 95th birthday

“Hi WECT! It is my papas 95th birthday today!! Wanted to share this video of all his neighbors coming to wish him a happy birthday. So great to see how much he is loved," Grace Kenworthy wrote.

Papa's 95th birthday (Source:Grace Kenworthy)

Happy birthday, Jackson!

“Birthday parade for Jackson Griffith, a little boy in Hawkeswater in Leland. His birthday is the 1st but family celebrated socially distant on Sunday," Mary Klein wrote.

Jackson Griffith's birthday (Source: Mary Klein)

