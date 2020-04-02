At least 4 inmates test positive for COVID-19, N.C. prison officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The head of the North Carolina prison system says four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 while four staff members say they have been infected by the virus.
State prisons commissioner Todd Ishee made the announcement during a Thursday afternoon news conference.
Two of the prisoners are located at Neuse Correctional in Goldsboro, one is at Caledonia Correctional in Tillery, and the other is at Johnston Correctional in Smithfield
All four were previously in isolation and will remain in medical isolation while receiving physician care, according to Ishee.
Additionally, four employees in the prison system have told officials that they were infected with the virus. Those employees were located at Central Prison, Johnston Correctional, Maury Correctional, and Eastern Correctional.
“We’ve prepared long and hard for this day. This was not a surprise to us. We are following CDC infectious disease protocols that we have in place, and have been in place for a number of years, to address this type of situation” Ishee said. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”
As of April 1, Ishee said staff at all state prisons will be performing health screenings for all staff and visitors that enter the prisons.
These screenings include temperature checks, checks for respiratory symptoms, as well as asking if the person has been exposed to a respiratory illness in the last 14 days, or if the person has had recent contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19.
When asked why it took so long to implement these screenings, Ishee said the state had difficult securing enough no-touch thermometers.
“We’ve had an order in for quite some time, and due to a national shortage, we were just able to receive those recently and they were dispatched to all the prison facilities the same day we received them,” Ishee added.
He also said new inmates to the prison system are required to have similar health screenings and will be quarantined for 14 days.
Washable masks are also being produced by Correction Enterprises and distributed to all staff and inmates within the system.
About 10,000 masks are being produced each week, Ishee said.
