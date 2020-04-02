Hospitality leaders see overwhelming response for NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund say they’ve received more than 15,000 grant applications for help.
Restaurants and bars across the state were ordered to close dining services on Tuesday, March 17, under the governor’s order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
While some businesses were able to adapt and offer takeout services, many were forced to close down, leaving their employees without a source of income. Nearly 13 percent of the state’s workforce is made up of hospitality workers, according to the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.
Under the relief fund, cooks, servers, dishwashers and bartenders would be eligible to receive a $500 grant.
Due to the enormous response, they are not accepting additional applications at this time, but ask that people who still need help visit the National Restaurant Association Foundation’s website for information on a national relief drive that launches Thursday.
