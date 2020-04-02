Furniture store owner challenges selective enforcement of COVID-19 order

“It’s very confusing. That’s why I don’t understand why they come in the store and give us a citation for not taping off the [furniture] areas, which are not required from these other retail stores that we’ve gone and checked, but for some reason we’re the only ones that have received the citation,” General Manager Bill Shugart told WECT, noting that big box stores in town have furniture on display that is not taped off, and other small furniture stores like his remain open.