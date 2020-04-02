First Alert Forecast: warm in the sun, chilly in the shade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Strong April sun will grace the Cape Fear Region Thursday and should feel nice and warm on your skin, especially at any moment when the northwest breeze slackens or dies. If you stand in the shade, though, the day will take on a colder dimension, given said breeze plus daytime temperatures only reaching the 50s and 60s.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here - complete with several cool nights, a streak of rain-free days, and a gradual trend back toward warmer weather. And remember: any time you like and for any location you choose, you can draw the weather outlook out to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
