First Alert Forecast: warm in the sun, chilly in the shade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Strong April sun will grace the Cape Fear Region Thursday and should feel nice and warm on your skin, especially at any moment when the northwest breeze slackens or dies. If you stand in the shade, though, the day will take on a colder dimension, given said breeze plus daytime temperatures only reaching the 50s and 60s.