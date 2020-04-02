Filing for unemployment? More resources that may help

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 6.5 million people have filed for unemployment across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
State leaders said Thursday they hear people’s frustrations at not being able to file claims and more people are being trained to handle the influx of calls and online submissions.
While you wait to file a claim or look to make ends meet there are other resources available.
Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie English says relief and resources are coming from local, state, and federal entities.
“I think the encouraging thing is that your leaders here, your local leaders here, your chamber of commerce is advocating that our local leaders do put together some local recovery and they are very engaged in those conversations. They are looking at that would be. There are no true plans in place yet but lots and lots of conversation. At the state level, there’s a house select committee working remotely to talk about some of the things the state will do and then the federal government is continuing to talk about phase four of recovery planning so stay tuned, help is still coming," English said.
While leaders work to find solutions, there are many things you can do.
English suggests calling any creditor you may have and asking them to defer payments or waive fees.
“Banks are working with homeowners to defer mortgage payments. Credit card companies are working with their customers to defer credit card payments and so I would suggest that any individual who has found themself in a place where they don’t have an income right now, file for unemployment, consider the options of a job in a different sector, and that they also call every creditor that they have,” she said.
Some sectors are thriving in this economy and are looking to hire.
English also said nonprofits are working together to provide resources to those in need.
The United Way and the New Hanover County Disaster Coalition have joined together to provide aid, and food distribution services have expanded their benefits.
English suggests using the county hotline to be connected to resources that address your specific need.
