Culvert replacement project along Old Ocean Hwy. in Brunswick County to start April 13

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A NCDOT project to replace a culvert along a section of Old Ocean Highway in Brunswick County will now take place on April 13. The project was initially supposed to begin on April 6.
The project will affect visitors who use the northern entrance off Old Ocean Highway to access the Brunswick County Government Complex in Bolivia.
During construction, the northern entrance to the complex and a section of Old Ocean Highway (U.S. 17) between the entrance and Midway Road will close to traffic in both directions.
If you typically enter and exit the county complex from the north side, consider using one of these roads as detours via Old Ocean Highway (U.S. 17):
- Galloway Road NE off of Old Ocean Highway
- Randolphville Road NE off of Old Ocean Highway
- Gilbert Road off of Midway Road
DOT will also place electronic signage in the surrounding area to alert drivers to the road closure.
The closure is anticipated to last at least three weeks to replace a culvert that was damaged during Hurricane Florence.
The project will replace the current pipe with two 60-inch pipes for improved drainage flow under Old Ocean Highway.
