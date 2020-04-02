Church launching drive-thru food pantry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food pantries are adjusting the way they operate to make sure those in need can still get food throughout the coronavirus crisis.
At Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church in Wilmington, the A.C.T.S. Movement food pantry just opened in January. It’s a partner agency with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Reddgo Long says it took about a year to get up and running, and now, after just three months, they’re totally changing their model. The food is usually set up along tables inside and people can go through and pick out what they’d like. Starting Sunday, they’ll offer a drive-thru food pantry for anyone who could use the help.
“People are going to be able to drive up -- stay in their cars -- check-in will be at least 6 feet distance, we’ll have gloves, we’ll be all prepared and we’re going to put groceries in peoples’ trunks, backseats... cases of water, meat and even those that don’t have a car they can walk up,” Long said. "We’ll make sure we have that 6 feet distance and they’ll be able to be served as well.”
The pantry typically serves 100 clients per month, and expects to see about 200 on Sunday. There’s no pre-registration, and Long says everyone is welcome as long as supplies last.
The church is located at 1019 Meares Street in Wilmington.
Scheduled dates are:
Sunday, April 5 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Monday, April 6 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Monday, April 20 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
It will continue three times per month going forward.
