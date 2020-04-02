Cheerleader’s next routine? Making hand sanitizer

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Sixth graders and alcohol don’t mix, but Hallie Crowder is surrounded by gallons of it.
She and her dad are following a recipe in the family kitchen. They’re not making moonshine; they’re making hand sanitizer.
“We thought it would good to make it because it’s impossible for people to find,” says Hallie Crowder. “With what’s happening with the Coronavirus, you can’t be too careful.”
Hallie’s got nothing but time since schools are out in North Carolina in the name of social distancing. The alcohol and aloe vera mixture looks like it’s a hit. In less than three weeks, they’ve sold hundreds of bottles.
“I’m a proud dad,” says Stan Crowder. “We‘ve let people know on the internet and by word of mouth that we have it available in large and small bottles. We leave packages on our front porch for pick up, or we’re willing to deliver.”
The Crowders’ mission is two fold. The hand sanitizer helps the community and the money raised is going to help the Leland Seahawks Cheerleaders. The fundraiser will help pay for next years nationals.
"Right now it’s hard to practice,” says coach Staci Thornton. “We don’t get to do all the moves the girls would like to do, but we’re using Zoom, to help us by training on the internet.”
“I know how important it is to stay away from germs,” Hallie says. “My mom’s had breast cancer and several surgeries so her immune system’s been compromised. It’s important to keep those germs away in what’s going on in the world right now.”
For more information on the Leland Seahawks fundraiser, email jhcrowder2004@yahoo.com.
