Carolina Country Music Fest moved to September due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival has been postponed due to the threat of the novel coronavirus.
The 2020 edition was set to take place June 4 through June 7 in the area around Eighth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Organizers announced it will now be moved to Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will still be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to organizers. Festival headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen, and Darius Rucker will all perform on the rescheduled dates.
Among the other artists set to perform at the 2020 CCMF was Joe Diffie, who passed away on March 29 due to complications from COVID-19. Organizers said they plan to keep Diffie’s spot on the lineup for a tribute.
“We are grateful for the collaboration from all involved who have worked with us tirelessly to reschedule CCMF for September,” said Bob Durkin, president of Carolina Country Music Fest. “Working to move this year’s festival to the fall was uncharted territory for all involved, including artists, their management, local government officials and the Myrtle Beach community. We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and we are excited that we will still be able to have CCMF this year.“
However, many people who can no longer attend the rescheduled dates are upset about the no refund policy.
The website states tickets are non-refundable. Instead, they’ve created a Facebook page where people can buy and sell tickets.
“I wasn’t too surprised given the circumstances we’re all going through here," said Amanda Kinsman, who previously purchased tickets. "Sure was disappointing, but I was more disappointed about the response to rescheduling the event.”
Kinsman who lives in New York said the new dates conflict with her school that’s expected to start at the end of August.
“Knowing that I’m out almost $500 for a ticket, it hurts and I know that I’m not the only one hurting from this right now,” she said.
“This is the first thing that I’ve seen that we can only sell our tickets to somebody else," Heather Burns said.
Burns, who also lives in New York, said this would have been her first time at CCMF.
However, like millions of others across the country, Burns, who’s a hairdresser, is temporarily out of work because of the crisis.
“It’s not realistic for me to go to something and spend that kind of money when I’m trying to figure out how to pay my bills right now because I have zero income,” she said.
In an email response to Burns, organizers wrote: "We thank you for understanding the countless hours of hard work put in to ensure you all will get the experience you purchased locking down the same headliners.”
It continues to say at the time of the ticket purchases, it stated tickets are non-refundable.
Karen Riordan, President & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, released the following statement:
“While we are disappointed that CCMF won’t take place as scheduled this summer, we understand and support the organizer’s decision to postpone in these uncertain times. We look forward to welcoming CCMF in September!”
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune spoke on ‘The Liz Callaway Show’ Wednesday morning and mentioned that city leaders had spoken with CCMF organizers on Tuesday.
Bethune said she thinks the move to September will be a “huge lift for this community.”
“People are going to be ready to get out. Our businesses need that event, and the fact that it’s going to be here in September I think gives a lot of hope to this community, and it’s going to be the shot in the arm that we all need," Bethune said.
